BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced in development with Amazon, it has launched the Buy with Prime app for BigCommerce, a new self-service integration for US merchants to easily enable Buy with Prime on their BigCommerce storefront with no coding required. With shopping benefits that millions of Prime members know and trust, including fast, free shipping, Buy with Prime is shown to increase conversion by 25% on average. This data point measures the average increase in shoppers who placed an order when Buy with Prime was an available purchase option versus when it was not, during the same time period.

BigCommerce will be the first ecommerce platform to release a self-service integration into Buy with Prime, enabling merchants to add Buy with Prime to their BigCommerce storefronts with no coding required. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“With BigCommerce and Amazon’s Buy with Prime, merchants can now reach new high-intent shoppers, drive higher conversions by directly offering the Prime delivery promise on their storefront and remarket to these new shoppers to drive higher customer lifetime value," said Sharon Gee, vice president of revenue growth and general manager of omnichannel at BigCommerce. "This integration is the first of its kind and is a game changer for Omnichannel merchant and partner growth."

The Buy with Prime app for BigCommerce enables fast and easy onboarding, Amazon Display Ads activation and a Buy with Prime button placement for products on any BigCommerce storefront. Merchants also gain access to Buy with Prime marketing solutions to attract and convert shoppers with the Prime delivery promise.

With the Buy with Prime app for BigCommerce, merchants can:

Attract and convert shoppers with the Buy with Prime badge. Merchants can display the Buy with Prime badge, Prime logo and delivery promise on all Buy with Prime product listings and provide the Prime shopping experience consumers know and trust on their BigCommerce store.

Merchants can display the Buy with Prime badge, Prime logo and delivery promise on all Buy with Prime product listings and provide the Prime shopping experience consumers know and trust on their BigCommerce store. Offer shoppers an easy checkout experience. Merchants can allow shoppers to checkout using their Amazon account credentials directly through their BigCommerce stores, which helps reduce cart abandonment with a smooth path to purchase.

Merchants can allow shoppers to checkout using their Amazon account credentials directly through their BigCommerce stores, which helps reduce cart abandonment with a smooth path to purchase. Delight shoppers with fast, free shipping. Merchants canoffer fast, free shipping for Buy with Prime products to incentivize repeated shopping.

Merchants canoffer fast, free shipping for Buy with Prime products to incentivize repeated shopping. Retain shoppers with post-purchase peace of mind. Shoppers can purchase with confidence knowing that Amazon will fulfill their orders and handle free returns on products.

Shoppers can purchase with confidence knowing that Amazon will fulfill their orders and handle free returns on products. Easily onboard with no-code and guided flows. Merchants can sign up for and add Buy with Prime to their BigCommerce storefronts — no manual copying and pasting code required.

Merchants can sign up for and add Buy with Prime to their BigCommerce storefronts — no manual copying and pasting code required. Centralize ecommerce management: Merchants can manage their Buy with Prime product catalogs and view Buy with Prime orders and returns directly within the BigCommerce Control Panel.

Merchants can manage their Buy with Prime product catalogs and view Buy with Prime orders and returns directly within the BigCommerce Control Panel. Build direct relationships with shoppers. Merchants will receive shopper order information, including email addresses for customer orders which they can use to provide customer service and build direct relationships with shoppers.

“As we continue to scale Buy with Prime to further enable merchant success, we’re excited to integrate with BigCommerce to make the experience more seamless for merchants,” said Russell Baker, director of partnerships, Buy with Prime. “With this integration, we’re providing merchants with improved onboarding and management features to support their growth, while providing Prime members the shopping benefits they know and love, including fast, free delivery, seamless checkout, and easy returns.”

The Buy with Prime for BigCommerce app will be available in Q1 2023 to all BigCommerce merchants in the US. Click here to learn more about the Buy with Prime app for BigCommerce. Learn more about Buy with Prime here.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

