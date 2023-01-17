GMO- Memo to the Investment Committee: A Hidden Gem

By the Asset Allocation Team

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • Deep value offers a compelling opportunity within U.S. equities.
Article's Main Image
  • Investment committees around the world will soon meet to assess 2022 portfolio performance, often looking line by line at winners and losers. However, we believe the most attractive group of U.S. stocks today is one that is likely absent from most existing portfolios, or at least woefully underrepresented – the cheapest quintile or “Deep” Value.
  • After the longest cycle in which Growth massively outperformed Value, many portfolios dropped their underperforming Value managers or hung on to those that leaned a bit less into Value to survive. No exposure means no line item, which means most committee members and staff may not be thinking about Deep Value.
  • While Value outperformed Growth by a wide margin last year, 2022 marked an aberration in the relative performance of Deep vs. Shallow Value (the next 30% of cheapest stocks after Deep Value). Deep Value usually outperforms Shallow Value when Value outperforms; not so in 2022 (Exhibit 1).
  • This dichotomy has left Deep Value trading cheaply relative to its own history as well as the rest of the market (Exhibit 2). We believe that it’s time to lean back into this attractive group of U.S. Value stocks.
  • Purely for illustrative purposes, we consider a hypothetical scenario where all five quintiles of the market revert to their historical median valuation (i.e., all percentiles in Exhibit 2 go to the 50th percentile). Based on our estimates, if all quintiles of the U.S. market revert to their historic median valuation (which is a strong assumption), we believe that U.S. Deep Value (the cheapest quintile) is priced to outperform the rest of the market by roughly 30%.
  • We have allocated to Deep Value using the Equity Dislocation and U.S. Opportunistic Value Strategies across GMO’s Asset Allocation portfolios to gain targeted exposure to this attractive investment opportunity.

EXHIBIT 1: DEEP VALUE VS. SHALLOW VALUE ANNUAL PERFORMANCE

1612900189813702656.png

As of 11/30/2022 | Source: GMO
Composite valuation measure is composed of Price/Sales, Prices/Gross Profit, Price/Book, and Price/Economic Book. Deciles of value and market are weighted by market cap, with the largest stocks capped at a 2% weight. For the U.S. market, relative return of the Value Index compares the return of the S&P 500 Value Index to the S&P 500 Index. S&P does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or availability of any data or information and is not responsible for any errors or omissions from the use of such data or information. Reproduction of the data or information in any form is prohibited except with the prior written permission of S&P or its third-party licensors. Please visit https://www.gmo.com/americas/benchmark-disclaimers/ to review the complete benchmark disclaimer notice.

Continue reading here.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.