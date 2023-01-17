Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Bridgewater will then host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

Conference Call Details:

To join the conference call via phone, you may dial 877-270-2148 and request to join the Bridgewater Bancshares earnings call. A replay of the call will be available through February 2, 2023 by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering access code 1810249.

Webcast Details:

The conference call will also be available via a live webcast on the Investor Relations section of Bridgewater’s website, investors.bridgewaterbankmn.com, and archived for replay.

About Bridgewater

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based financial holding company. Bridgewater’s primary banking subsidiary, Bridgewater Bank, is a premier, full-service Twin Cities bank dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients and successful individuals. By pairing a range of deposit, lending and business services solutions with a responsive service model, Bridgewater has seen continuous growth and profitability. With total assets of $4.1 billion and seven branches as of September 30, 2022, Bridgewater is considered one of the largest locally led banks in the State of Minnesota, and has received numerous awards for its growth, banking services and esteemed corporate culture.

