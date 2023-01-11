BD Introduces Fully Automated Robotic Track System for Microbiology Labs

7 minutes ago
FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 11, 2023

The 3rd Generation BD Kiestra™ Total Lab Automation System Offers Flexible Instrument to Optimize Lab Space and Streamline Workflow

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today introduced a new, robotic track system for the BD Kiestra™ microbiology laboratory solution that automates lab specimen processing, which may help to reduce manual labor and wait time for results.

The new BD Kiestra™ 3rd Generation Total Lab Automation System allows laboratories to create a custom and flexible total lab automation configuration to connect multiple BD Kiestra™ modules and is scalable to meet labs' unique and evolving needs. With multiple track options and choice of instruments to employ, labs can choose their automation entry point and configure the system to fit their individual workflow and physical lab space.

"The track-based configuration options are designed to eliminate the manual sorting of plates and walking the specimen from module to module, which helps to ensure culture integrity and results in streamlined workflows," said Cecilia Soriano, vice president and general manager of Microbiology for BD. "The modular tracks use a sophisticated robotic highway on/off ramp design to help eliminate bottlenecks, traffic jams and plate collisions."

From routine specimen inoculation processes to advanced incubation, imaging and colony selection for pathogen identification, the workflow can be fully automated and is customizable to fit the physical lab space. In addition, each step of the lab's diagnostic pathway is traceable and powered by BD Synapsys™ informatics solution to enable integrated workflows and on-demand insights that help empower laboratory staff to impact turnaround time, expedite laboratory decision-making, improve productivity, and support their compliance requirements.

"With our 3rd Generation Total Lab Automation System, labs with workflows impeded by room layouts can break free from space and configuration constraints to build the system that best meets their needs today and be ready to expand tomorrow," said Brooke Story, president of Integrated Diagnostic Solutions for BD.

About the BD Kiestra™ laboratory automation solutions

BD Kiestra™ lab automation solutions provide total lab automation for the clinical microbiology laboratory. These solutions are designed to enhance laboratory outcomes, increase financial efficiencies, and advance laboratory operations. BD Kiestra™ lab automation offerings include scalable and modular microbiology workflow automation solutions, ranging from standalone units to fully automated track-based automation systems for mid- and high-volume labs. Learn more about BD Kiestra™

About BD Synapsys™

BD Synapsys™ Informatics solution has been designed to enable laboratories to address challenges and impact laboratory outcomes. It allows labs to analyze their performance using microbiology informatics through a single, advanced platform with an intuitive, personalized user interface. BD Synapsys™ Informatics was among the first life science diagnostics informatics platforms to receive the Underwriters Laboratory Cybersecurity Assurance Program certification, an independent third-party evaluation that uses standardized, testable criteria for assessing software vulnerabilities and weaknesses. Learn more about BD Synapsys™.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

