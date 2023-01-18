PENN Entertainment to Report Fourth Quarter Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 2

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) announced today that it will release its 2022 fourth quarter financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 2, 2023 followed by a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 212/231-2922; please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call at www.pennentertainment.com; allow 15 minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors. A replay of the call can be accessed for thirty days at www.pennentertainment.com.

About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) is North America’s leading provider of integrated entertainment, sports content and casino gaming experiences. PENN operates 43 properties in 20 states, online sports betting in 16 jurisdictions and iCasino in five jurisdictions under a portfolio of well-recognized brands including Hollywood Casino®, L’Auberge®, Barstool Sportsbook® and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino®. PENN’s highly differentiated strategy, which is focused on organic cross-sell opportunities, is reinforced by its investments in market-leading retail casinos, sports media assets, technology, including a state-of-the-art, fully integrated digital sports and online casino betting platform, and an in-house iCasino content studio. The Company’s portfolio is further bolstered by its industry-leading mychoice® customer loyalty program, which offers our approximately 26 million members a unique set of rewards and experiences across business channels. PENN is deeply committed to fostering a culture that welcomes a diverse set of customers and dedicated team members. The Company has been consistently ranked in the top two as “Employer of First Choice” over the last nine years in the Bristol Associates-Spectrum Gaming’s Executive Satisfaction Survey. In addition, as a long-standing good corporate citizen, PENN is also committed to being a trusted and valued member of its communities and a responsible steward of our finite natural resources.

