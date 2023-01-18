Hydromer Inc., Announces the Addition of Cam Cruickshank, Ph.D. to the Company's Board of Directors, Replacing the Retiring Mr. Dieter Heinemann

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Concord, NC, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hydromer, Inc. (the “Company”) (HYDI:OTC), a world-wide supplier of specialty coatings for medical devices and industrial applications, is excited to announce that Cam Cruickshank, Ph.D. has joined the Hydromer Board of Directors via unanimous vote.

Cam Cruickshank, Ph.D. currently serves as the President of Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, a part of Advocate Health, which is the fifth-largest hospital network in the United States. Advocate Health has more than 150,000 employees, operates 67 hospitals, and offers more than 1,400 care locations in Alabama, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Wisconsin. Dr. Cruickshank works at Cabarrus College’s hospital campus located in Concord, North Carolina and has held this position since March 2020. Prior to this position, Dr. Cruickshank’s executive experience spans more than 15 years and includes serving various other executive roles for other institutions, as a consultant, and as an entrepreneur.

Dr. Cruickshank is a person with strong financial acumen and takes much pride in managing operating budgets which finish the fiscal year favorable to budget. As the Chief Enrollment Officer at The University of Toledo, Cam was responsible for developing marketing, recruitment, financial aid, and retention strategies. While serving as the Chief Operating Officer at Madonna University, Dr. Cruickshank managed the University’s operating budget.

Dr. Cruickshank brings extensive board room experience. In addition to more than 15 years of providing board presentations, his current board appointments include the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation, and the Cabarrus Entrepreneurship Council. Dr. Cruickshank utilizes his financial management experiences as a member of the Finance Committee of the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and the Investment Committee of the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation. He also serves as an advisor and mentor for start-up companies in the areas of educational technology and higher education services.

A native of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Cam holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Windsor, a Master of Education from Bowling Green State University, a Master of Business Administration from Tiffin University, and a doctoral degree in higher education administration from The University of Toledo. He lives in Huntersville, North Carolina with his wife Margarita and two of their four children.

Cam Cruickshank, Ph.D. serves as the fifth member of the Hydromer Board of Directors and is replacing Mr. Dieter Heineman (88) who steadfastly and loyally served on the Hydromer Board since 1991. His resignation was not as a result with any disagreements with the Company or any matter related to the Company’s operations, policies, or practices.

“With Hydromer’s proud 40-year track record of innovation and remarkable customer service in the growing and mission-critical world of medical device surface modification, we are excited to add Cam Cruickshank’s healthcare and financial expertise as a member of the Hydromer Board of Directors. We also wish to gratefully thank Mr. Dieter Heinemann for his strong resolve, many powerful insights and great direction as an independent Board member over the last three decades,” said Peter M. von Dyck, Hydromer CEO.

About Hydromer®
Hydromer®, Inc & Subsidiary (the “Company”) is an ISO 9001:2015 global business-to-business (B2B) surface modification and coating solutions provider offering polymer research & development, and manufacturing services capabilities for a wide variety of applications. We are a U.S. public corporation domiciled in Concord, NC. Our customers are located across the United States of America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The Company was established in 1980, originally incorporated in the State of New Jersey. We are a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 13485, and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 production facility. For over four decades, the Company has developed value-added solutions to serve businesses in domestic and international markets, in a wide range of industries. We manage numerous global B2B services such as, coating services, research and development, analytical testing, technology transfer, and dedicated machinery building, installation, and support. We have successfully developed numerous proprietary formulations and secured many patents worldwide at separate times throughout our history including, anti-microbial, anti-fog, anti-frost, condensation-controlling, hydrophilic and thromboresistant coatings.

https://hydromer.com/
[email protected]

Attachment

ti?nf=ODcyODI1OCM1MzUxMzY1IzUwMDA1MDE4Ng==
Hydromer-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.