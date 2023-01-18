Concord, NC, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hydromer, Inc. (the “Company”) (HYDI:OTC), a world-wide supplier of specialty coatings for medical devices and industrial applications, is excited to announce that Cam Cruickshank, Ph.D. has joined the Hydromer Board of Directors via unanimous vote.



Cam Cruickshank, Ph.D. currently serves as the President of Cabarrus College of Health Sciences, a part of Advocate Health, which is the fifth-largest hospital network in the United States. Advocate Health has more than 150,000 employees, operates 67 hospitals, and offers more than 1,400 care locations in Alabama, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Wisconsin. Dr. Cruickshank works at Cabarrus College’s hospital campus located in Concord, North Carolina and has held this position since March 2020. Prior to this position, Dr. Cruickshank’s executive experience spans more than 15 years and includes serving various other executive roles for other institutions, as a consultant, and as an entrepreneur.

Dr. Cruickshank is a person with strong financial acumen and takes much pride in managing operating budgets which finish the fiscal year favorable to budget. As the Chief Enrollment Officer at The University of Toledo, Cam was responsible for developing marketing, recruitment, financial aid, and retention strategies. While serving as the Chief Operating Officer at Madonna University, Dr. Cruickshank managed the University’s operating budget.

Dr. Cruickshank brings extensive board room experience. In addition to more than 15 years of providing board presentations, his current board appointments include the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation, and the Cabarrus Entrepreneurship Council. Dr. Cruickshank utilizes his financial management experiences as a member of the Finance Committee of the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and the Investment Committee of the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation. He also serves as an advisor and mentor for start-up companies in the areas of educational technology and higher education services.

A native of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Cam holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Windsor, a Master of Education from Bowling Green State University, a Master of Business Administration from Tiffin University, and a doctoral degree in higher education administration from The University of Toledo. He lives in Huntersville, North Carolina with his wife Margarita and two of their four children.

Cam Cruickshank, Ph.D. serves as the fifth member of the Hydromer Board of Directors and is replacing Mr. Dieter Heineman (88) who steadfastly and loyally served on the Hydromer Board since 1991. His resignation was not as a result with any disagreements with the Company or any matter related to the Company’s operations, policies, or practices.

“With Hydromer’s proud 40-year track record of innovation and remarkable customer service in the growing and mission-critical world of medical device surface modification, we are excited to add Cam Cruickshank’s healthcare and financial expertise as a member of the Hydromer Board of Directors. We also wish to gratefully thank Mr. Dieter Heinemann for his strong resolve, many powerful insights and great direction as an independent Board member over the last three decades,” said Peter M. von Dyck, Hydromer CEO.

