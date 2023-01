We sold the remainder of our Keurig Dr Pepper ( KDP, Financial) shares in the quarter. As a consumer staples company, Keurig’s shares have held up very well in a difficult market and, as a result, its relative valuation was no longer as compelling as other investment opportunities. We would be happy to own the company again at the right price.

From David Herro (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Global Fund fourth-quarter 2022 commentary.