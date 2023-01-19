KeyBank Makes $150,000 Grant in Support of Create Common Good's Job Skills Training Program

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / KeyBank has awarded a $150,000 grant to Create Common Good (CCG), a non-profit organization that prepares at-risk adults in Idaho to be successful in food service careers. The KeyBank grant will allow Create Common Good to expand its ServSafe Training career-prep program to include certification and job placement assistance for inmates upon release.

Since 2008, Create Common Good has worked with Idaho populations facing economic hardships, helping bridge the gap between those with a desire to work and the community's employment needs. The ServSafe Training program provides food service career training for Idaho Department of Corrections inmates to gain the confidence and skills needed for future employment.

"Create Common Good's work, through programs like the ServSafe job training program, offers the confidence and training so desperately needed for our incarcerated populations to gain sustainable employment, escape poverty and hopefully reduce recidivism," said Scott Schlange, president of KeyBank Idaho. "KeyBank is proud to support this valuable and much-needed community initiative, and we look forward to the program's expansion."

"The generous support of KeyBank Foundation will allow CCG to expand our Food Service training program to incarcerated individuals within Idaho's correctional facilities," said Cyn Dalton, CEO of Create Common Good. "It is our aim to reduce recidivism by assisting them with skill acquisition and job placement."

Food created through the ServSafe Training program may also be distributed to Opportunity Zone, a program that serves food insecure families and children.

About Create Common Good

Create Common Good (CCG) has been training adults with barriers to employment for thirteen years: refugees, the nonchronic homeless, those with substance abuse or non-violent criminal histories, and/or mental health concerns. Our two-tiered program is eight weeks but can be extended for individual needs. Trainees learn proper food protocols including temperature control, sanitation, storage, and allergens. During the 150+ hours of classroom and kitchen instruction, the trainees also are evaluated and mentored in job soft skills: following instructions, teamwork, attendance, time management, resume building, mock interviews and peer interaction. Upon graduation, CCG will assist with applying for and securing employment.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190.1 billion at September 30, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

7579bfe4-7fda-42d6-b459-cb06aa5f2360.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: KeyBank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735029/KeyBank-Makes-150000-Grant-in-Support-of-Create-Common-Goods-Job-Skills-Training-Program

img.ashx?id=735029

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.