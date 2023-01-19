CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Cleartronic, Inc. (OTCPINK:CLRI) ("Cleartronic" or the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock based on market conditions and other factors.

Under this new stock repurchase program, the Company may repurchase shares in accordance with all applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, regulatory requirements and other corporate considerations, as determined by the Company's management. The repurchase program may be extended, suspended, or discontinued at any time. The Company expects to finance the program from existing cash resources.

"We believe that Cleartronic's stock does not reflect Cleartronic's value and growth prospects" said Marc Moore, the CEO of Cleartronic. He further stated, "This stock repurchase program provides our Company with an opportunity to increase shareholder value."

The Company expects to finance the stock repurchases from existing cash resources.

About Cleartronic, Inc. (OTCPINK:CLRI) ($CLRI)

Cleartronic, Inc. (OTCPINK:CLRI) ($CLRI), a diversified holding company, creates and acquires operating subsidiaries to manufacture and sell products, services, and integrated systems to governmental agencies, private and not-for-profit business enterprises, and the general public. In addition to its ongoing projects, Cleartronic continues its endeavors in research and development of new and expanded projects to support its overall service components while operating and concentrating on its primary operating subsidiary ReadyOp Communications, Inc. www.cleartronic.com & www.readyop.com.

