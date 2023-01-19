Exponent to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on February 2, 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. ( EXPO), today announced that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results for the period ended December 30, 2022 following the close of the market on Thursday, February 2, 2023. On that day, Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

Event:Exponent, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
Date:Thursday, February 2, 2023
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time
Live Call:(844) 481-2781 or (412) 317-0672


Exponent will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, http://www.exponent.com/investors. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, February 9, 2023 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 5182551.


About Exponent
Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.


Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, [email protected], or www.exponent.com.

