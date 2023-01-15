Cipia announces new design win; additional OEM to integrate Driver Sense DMS

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 15, 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that the company had secured a design win with an additional Chinese OEM together with Tier 1 HiRain. Cipia's Driver Sense Driver Monitoring System (DMS) will be incorporated into a pickup truck model that will be sold in South America, Australia and New Zealand. Cipia's DMS will run on an OmniVision SoC. The model is expected to start production in 2023.

The deal breaks new ground for Cipia, representing the company's first design win with both HiRain and the OEM. With this announcement, Cipia has now been awarded 29 design wins across 6 car manufacturers.

Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Cipia, said "The selection of Cipia's DMS by a new OEM and Tier 1 demonstrates again the reliability and quality of our technology, and our ability to deliver safer and better driving experiences. We are continuing to push and expand our collaborations with new OEMs, focusing on the US, European and Chinese markets."

Cipia's Driver Sense software uses computer vision and AI to monitor the driver's state in real-time. The DMS detects signs of drowsiness, distraction, phone use, seatbelt and more, enabling lifesaving alerts to the driver.

About Cipia:

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company's product lineup includes: Driver Sense – driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and Cipia-FS10, a video telematics and a driver monitoring solutions for telematics service providers and fleets.

Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology, which has been selected by OEMs globally and serves vehicles on the roads today.

To date, Cipia holds 29 design wins, across 6 car manufacturers. Cipia's OEM customers currently include an electric car manufacturer in the US, SAIC Motors, Chery, an American car brand in China, and one additional leading car manufacturer in China.

Cipia is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish, for better and safer mobility.

Cipia Company Contact:

Lazer Cohen
[email protected]
347-753-8256

Liat Rostock
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL86995&sd=2023-01-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cipia-announces-new-design-win-additional-oem-to-integrate-driver-sense-dms-301721890.html

SOURCE Cipia

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL86995&Transmission_Id=202301150351PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL86995&DateId=20230115
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.