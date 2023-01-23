AMD Promotes Forrest Norrod to Executive Vice President of Data Center Solutions Business

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD ( AMD) today announced that Forrest Norrod has been promoted to executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Solutions business group at AMD. The appointment reflects his record of leadership and market growth throughout his tenure with AMD and the strategic role of the data center business to the company’s continued growth strategy.

“Under Forrest’s leadership, we have significantly grown our data center business and delivered multiple generations of AMD EPYC processors that combine leadership performance and energy efficiency,” said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. “The data center is our largest growth opportunity, and we look forward to further expanding our presence with cloud, enterprise and edge customers driven by the industry’s strongest data center portfolio and Forrest’s leadership.”

Norrod joined AMD in 2014 and most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of the Data Center Solutions business group. He has more than 30 years of technology industry experience across a number of engineering and business management roles at both the chip and system level.

Supporting Resources

About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD ( AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:
Brandi Martina
AMD Communications
+1 512-705-1720
[email protected]

Suresh Bhaskaran
AMD Investor Relations
+1 408-749-2845
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODczMDM3NCM1MzU3MzE0IzIwMDcxMTY=
Advanced-Micro-Devices-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.