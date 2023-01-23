Temas Resources Corp. (“Temas” or the “Company”)[CSE: TMAS] announces that the Company has made the following change to its management structure.

The Company has eliminated the Executive Chairman role from its management structure that Robert ‘Bob’ Schaefer was occupying, effective January 10, 2023. Mr. Schaefer has served on the board and as Executive Chairman since November 2021 and will continue as a director.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Kyler Hardy,

President & CEO, Director

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS) (OTCQB: TMASF) is focused on the advanced La Blache and Lac Brule Iron-Titanium-Vanadium projects in Quebec. The critical metals the Company is exploring for are key to our national mineral independence. Additionally, the Company invests in and works to apply its green mineral recovery technologies across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005543/en/