Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) and Cibus is fair to Calyxt shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Calyxt will issue shares of its common stock to Cibus shareholders in an exchange ratio such that upon completion of the merger, Calyxt shareholders will own approximately 5% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether Calyxt and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Calyxt shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Calyxt shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Calyxt shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

