Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNTK) (“Kinetik” or the “Company”) has declared a cash dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 on an annualized basis) for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. The announced quarterly dividend is consistent with prior communications and will be paid on Thursday, February 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of market close on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Kinetik will host its fourth quarter 2022 results conference call on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 am Central Standard Time (9:00 am Eastern Standard Time) to discuss fourth quarter results. The Company will issue its earnings release after market on Monday, February 27, 2023. The text of the earnings release, the accompanying presentation and link to the live webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.kinetik.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the website following the call.

Kinetik previously implemented a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the “DRIP” or the “Plan”) open to all shareholders. Participation is optional for public shareholders; meanwhile, Blackstone, I Squared, Apache and Management are reinvesting 100% of their applicable quarterly dividends under the DRIP. The DRIP provides Kinetik’s shareholders with the opportunity to have all or a portion of the cash dividends declared on their common shares automatically reinvested into additional common shares of the Company. Shareholders may elect to terminate participation in the Plan at any time.

A complete description of the Plan is included in the Company’s Form S-3 registration statement filed with the SEC on April 4, 2022 and is posted on the Company’s website at www.kinetik.com.

To participate, shareholders of record may register online by visiting the American Stock Transfer’s website at www.astfinancial.com or by contacting American Stock Transfer, the Plan Administrator, by telephone toll free from inside the United States at 1-(800)-278-4353 or outside of the United States at 1-(718)-921-8124. Shareholders may also contact the Plan Administrator in writing at American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219. Please include a reference to Kinetik Holdings Inc. in all correspondence. Shareholders who own common stock through a broker should consult their broker regarding participation in the Plan.

About Kinetik Holdings Inc.

Kinetik is a fully integrated, pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation operating in the Delaware Basin. Kinetik is headquartered in Houston and Midland, Texas. Kinetik provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. Kinetik posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.kinetik.com.

