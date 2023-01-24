ASHKELON, Israel and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.( BCAN) (CSE: BYND)("BYND Cannasoft" or the "Company") announced today that in addition to the US Provisional Patent Application with serial number 63/297,009 that was filed on January 6, 2022, covering the monitoring and controlling aspects of its EZ-G device, the company filed a full-scale PCT application on January 5, 2023, under serial number PCT/IL2023/050016. The PCT application is based on BYND Cannasoft’s prototype of the EZ-G device that is currently under development and its operational aspects as a learning adult device. The PCT application further claims priority from the US Provisional application and covers an adult device with a structure and one or more moving and vibrating elements.



In addition to potentially treating annoying phenomena in the female reproductive system, the EZ-G device includes technological advancements as a sex toy with a more realistic experience. The EZ-G device prototype uses sensors like a pressure sensor, temperature sensor, conductivity sensor, and heart rate sensor to determine what specifically enhances the users' pleasure. The EZ-G device uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transmit and receive data from the device's sensors on conditions of the user's sexual organs, such as moisture levels and pressure variations due to muscle contraction. The EZ-G prototype includes a Bluetooth component for controlling the adult device via an app installed on a smartphone or other portable device to collect user information about preferences and generate custom programs. The data collected from the sensors is uploaded to the secured cloud, where it is combined with other antonymic user's preferences, including the actual duration of operation of the adult device, lubrication level, and the ideal vibration level. This information optimizes the operation of the device to satisfy the user sexually. The EZ-G device uses the collected secured data to learn the users' responses and improve its operation to bring the user sexual satisfaction.

Wearable tech has seen tremendous growth in recent years. When most people think of wearables, they think of fitness trackers and smartwatches, but there is also an emerging trend in wearable sex toys. The excitement of a sex toy and the thrill of clandestine public stimulation have contributed to this trend. Cannasoft intends to take advantage of the growth in the sextech market, which is expected to reach $62.32 by 2030. According to Forbes, companies are working to innovate products that have an intelligent response for sexual activity to take advantage of this expected growth.

Yftah Ben Yaackov, CEO and Director of BYND Cannasoft said, "The EZ-G device has evolved to provide treatment relief from sexual and mental problems, including the ability to have intercourse as it relates to anxiety and physical pain. The device is capable of enhancing sexual pleasure and reducing sexual pain by dispensing a low concentrations of CBD oil lubricant in a controlled manner. It could be configured to use disposable capsules that include the CBD lubricant, which could be dispensed in accordance with data collected by the sensors. The sale of the disposable capsules containing the CBD lubricant would provide BYND Cannasoft with a revenue model much like the razor and the razor blade."

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises is an Israeli-based integrated software and cannabis company. BYND Cannasoft owns and markets "Benefit CRM," a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software product enabling small and medium‐sized businesses to optimize their day‐to‐day business activities such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call center activities, and asset management. Building on our 20 years of experience in CRM software, BYND Cannasoft is developing an innovative new CRM platform to serve the needs of the medical cannabis industry by making it a more organized, accessible, and price-transparent market. The Cannabis CRM System will include a Job Management (BENEFIT) and a module system (CANNASOFT) for managing farms and greenhouses with varied crops. BYND Cannasoft owns the patent-pending intellectual property for the EZ-G device. This therapeutic device uses proprietary software to regulate the flow of low concentrations of CBD oil, hemp seed oil, and other natural oils into the soft tissues of the female reproductive system to potentially treat a wide variety of women's health issues. The EZ-G device includes technological advancements as a sex toy with a more realistic experience and the prototype utilizes sensors to determine what enhances the users' pleasure. The user can control the device through a Bluetooth app installed on a smartphone or other portable device. The data will be transmitted and received from the device to and from the secure cloud using artificial intelligence (AI). The data is combined with other antonymic user preferences to improve its operation by increasing sexual satisfaction.

For Further Information please refer to information available on the Company’s website: www.cannasoft-crm.com, the CSE’s website: www.thecse.com/en/listings/life-sciences/bynd-cannasoft-enterprises-inc and on SEDAR: www.sedar.com.

