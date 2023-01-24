Cavco Launches New Affordable Home Digital Marketplace

PHOENIX, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a national leader in manufactured and modular home construction, Cavco Industries, Inc. ( CVCO) has launched cavcohomes.com, its new consumer-facing affordable home marketplace, making it easier to discover and shop its manufactured homes, modular homes and park models, as well as find local retailers and communities. This brand-integrated website conveniently represents homes from six of Cavco’s well-known homebuilder brands in one place, providing floor plans, photos, videos, virtual tours and more – easily accessible from any smart device.

“Buying a home is the largest investment most people make. We believe that homeownership is the foundation to creating strong families and communities and building generational wealth. As a leader in the manufactured home industry, we feel an incumbent responsibility to help solve the affordable home crisis in America by expanding the awareness and availability of our homes to those who are working to make the dream of homeownership a reality,says Cavco’s President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Boor.We want to make it easier for consumers to find quality, attainable homes and to find our retail partners who can help with the buying process – this is an important strategic step in achieving this goal. This is a major milestone in a long and continuing investment to support our retail partners and improve the homebuying experience. I want to congratulate and thank the many people who have worked very hard to get us to this point and who will continue improving the process going forward.”

This new platform is the culmination of a large-scale project to consolidate the company’s national brand presence and accelerate its continued growth. “The modular MACH architecture of their new digital marketplace positions Cavco with a dynamic, scalable platform to incorporate new channels and digital commerce paths while also leveraging the use of their internal team of front-end developers to support and grow the solution into the future,” said JM Guthrie, Chief Customer Officer for Authentic, the digital agency working with Cavco on this project.

Using Elasticsearch and an agile DXP supporting modern React-based JavaScript framework, the new site seamlessly integrates Cavco’s enterprise resource system (“ERP”), tracking real time inventory, product information and promotional pricing.

“With the support of our agency partners and our outstanding internal teams, we are eager to continue to maximize our new digital platform by developing state-of-the art features that personalize and enhance the shopping experience and streamline the home buying process for customers and retailers alike,” said Colleen Rogers, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Cavco Industries.

Visit Cavcohomes.com to check out the best new place for finding affordable homes.

About Cavco

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. Additional information about Cavco can be found at www.cavcohomes.com.

About Authentic

Authentic is a full-service interactive agency providing consulting and professional services to organizations in all industries. Comprised of industry leaders across technology, brand strategy, digital strategy and UX and creative design, Authentic helps brands use the most modern tools, frameworks and industry insights to craft highly immersive and interactive experiences.

