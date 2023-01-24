US Nuclear Showcasing Newest Air Quality Monitors at IAQA Conference in Austin, Texas

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Air quality is of urgent concern these days due to dangers from infectious diseases and unhealthy contaminants in the air to greenhouse gases affecting our climate, and there is a fast-growing demand for air monitoring products. US Nuclear (OTC-QB: UCLE) is a leading manufacturer in this industry, offering a wide range of air monitoring products for measuring radiological (air particulates, radon), biological, and chemical contaminants and dangers such as PFAS, fentanyl, explosives, CO2, and methane.

The ‘Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market’ is predicted to be worth $5.9 billion by 2026.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, US Nuclear has halted their trade-show based sales program to keep their employees safe. However, US Nuclear is now excited to announce they are back and will be exhibiting at the Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA) on February 19-22 in Austin, Texas. While the pandemic waylaid US Nuclear’s trade show plans, they are happy to be back meeting customers, resellers, and investors in person.

Some of the most exciting air quality products US Nuclear has to offer include:

Unitect: State of the art universal detector for airborne hazards including radiological (alpha, beta, gamma, tritium, and radon), chemical, and biological contaminants all in one real-time, continuous air monitoring system

RandFan: Ultra-fast and sensitive continuous radon air monitor, includes a relay to activate radon mitigation fans when radon concentration exceeds the alarm set-point in order to prevent harmful exposure

DroneRAD: High-performance drone with extended battery life and payload capacity, integrates multitude of different payloads for measuring chemical, biological, and radiological contaminants in the air

US Nuclear also offers portable, fixed, and drone-mounted sensors to detect biohazards, nerve agents, explosives, PFAS contamination, fentanyl, greenhouse gases, and more.

The IAQA conference will be held February 19-22, 2023 at the Austin Marriot in Austin, Texas and brings together companies, contractors, consultants, and professionals across the air quality industry.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:
US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE)
Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman
Richard Landry, Chief Financial Officer
(818) 883 7043
Email: [email protected]
http://usnuclearcorp.com
http://tech-associates.com
http://overhoff.com


ti?nf=ODczMDU5OSM1MzU4MDIxIzUwMDAzMjA5MA==
US-Nuclear-Corp-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.