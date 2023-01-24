Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE%3A+QNI; FSE%3A+7lB; OTCQB: QNICF) (“QNI” or the "Company") is pleased to report the start of its winter 2023 drilling program at the Ducros Ni-Cu-PGE Project, located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Val-d’Or, Québec. Upon completion of its recent highly successful financing , which saw more than $8.5 million dollars raised (see QNI’s December+30%2C+2022 News releases for details), the Company aims to complete approximately 20,000 metres of drilling in 2023.

David Patterson, QNI’s Chief Executive Officer, notes, “We are very excited to get right back to work after our inaugural 2022 exploration program at Ducros. The team and I are really looking forward to following-up on the exceptional drilling results we’ve seen so far at the Fortin Sill Zone in addition to testing the many other Ni-Cu-PGE targets we have across the property.”

The 2023 drilling contract has been awarded to Val-d’Or-based Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. who will supply up to three diamond drills throughout the course of the year to complete the planned 20,000 metre drill program. There are currently two drills on the property and field crews are actively preparing access trails to the various targets. Drilling is expected to begin within the next ten days and is planned at the Fortin Sill Zone, Ducros Ultramafic Sill Complex and Ducros Gabbro targets.

At the Fortin Sill Zone, drilling is focused on the continued evaluation and expansion of the Ni-Cu-PGE-mineralized mafic to ultramafic intrusion as well as the testing and exploration of the updated geological model (see QNI’s December+15%2C+2022 News Release for more details). Drilling at the Ducros Ultramafic Sill Complex and Ducros Gabbro targets is focussed on testing the numerous high-priority geophysical anomalies derived from the integration and 3-D modelling of the geophysical surveys completed during the 2022 exploration program at Ducros, including the VTEM™, drone-based magnetics and airborne Falcon gravity surveys (see November+16%2C+2022 News Release for additional details).

Gary DeSchutter, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President of Exploration for Québec Nickel Corp., and a Qualified Person (“QP”) as defined under National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”), has reviewed, and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release.

Québec Nickel Corp. is well-financed a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing nickel projects in Québec, Canada. The Company has a 100% interest in the Ducros Property, consisting of 280 contiguous mining claims covering 15,147 hectares within the eastern portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec, Canada. Additional information about Québec Nickel Corp. is available at www.quebecnickel.com.

