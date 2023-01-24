Western Sierra Resource Corporation Announces Emergency Mobilization Has Commenced at Twitchell Dam and Reservoir by Mitigation Solutions, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of WSRC

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / WESTERN SIERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION (OTC PINK:WSRC) announcesthat in response to a powerful train of Pacific storms battering California with record rainfall and major flooding, Mitigation Solutions, LLC (a wholly owned WSRC company) (MSL) has mobilized to stabilize Twitchell Dam and prevent the Reservoir overtopping the dam. MSL's emergency stabilization activities will relieve pressure on the dam and allow use of the Dam's discharge gates and chutes. MSL will coordinate its activities with the initiatives and guidance of multiple local, state, and federal agencies.MSL began monitoring and mobilization activities last week and will continue emergency activities for the next sixty days depending on weather conditions.

Updates will be posted on the MSL page on the WSRC website and via social media.

About Western Sierra Resource Corporation:
Founded in 1907, Western Sierra Resource Corporation (a Utah corporation), has a 115-year history as gold and silver mining company with projects in Arizona, Nevada, California, and Mexico. WSRC currently owns six precious metal reserves in Arizona. In 2014 the Company broadened its vision to include natural (and renewable) resources with its acquisition of water rights and associated infrastructure assets in Colorado for purposes of irrigating and cultivating industrial hemp; processing hemp for manufacture of various building products; and for construction of affordable homes utilizing hemp-based materials-among other beneficial uses. WSRC's intent is to become a broad-based resource company with high value, income generating assets that include water conservation projects, real estate, agriculture, precious metals, helium, and associated "green" technologies.

Forward Looking Statements:
This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance. or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

Western Sierra Resource Corporation
westernsierraresource.com
[email protected]
