ROCKY HILL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / Henkel and Shell Chemical LP have agreed to a five-year collaboration to replace up to 200,000 tonnes of fossil feedstocks used in the manufacture of surfactants with feedstocks that are based on renewable raw materials. The renewable-based surfactants will be used in Henkel's laundry product brands, including many varieties of Persil®, Purex® and all® brands. Surfactants are an ingredient in cleaning products that help lather and lift dirt.

"This landmark cooperation significantly advances Henkel's share of renewable-based ingredients in leading consumer brands in North America," said Ulrike Sapiro, Chief Sustainability Officer at Henkel. "This is an important, concrete step toward realizing our vision of a regenerative planet through a climate-friendly business model. Working together with partners like Shell will help get us there faster."

Shell estimates that replacing up to 200,000 tonnes of fossil feedstocks with renewable feedstocks has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 120,000 tonnes of CO2e over the length of the five-year agreement.

Starting in 2023, up to 200,000 tonnes of renewable feedstocks will be used by Shell during a combined manufacturing process (along with fossil feedstocks) to produce surfactants. Using the mass balance approach, an independent accounting process is applied enabling Shell to attribute the total tonnes of renewable feedstocks used in the process solely to Henkel. This mass balance process and attribution will be verified by an independent, third-party certification organization such as (but not limited to) ISCC, REDcert and SCS global services.

"A mass balance approach is an important step to support the growth of more sustainable raw materials being used in the supply chain and support a reduction in the overall mix of fossil-based ingredients," said Jillaine Dellis, Vice President, Sustainability & Industry Relations, Henkel Consumer Brands, North America. "We are delighted to enhance the sustainability of our top-selling consumer brands in North America through this transition to renewable-based ingredients while offering the same outstanding cleaning performance and fabric care our consumers have come to expect from Henkel."

Robin Mooldijk, Executive Vice President, Shell Chemicals and Products said, "This agreement represents Shell's first-of-its-kind commercial scale deal for renewable-based chemicals anywhere in the world. I'm pleased to be working with Henkel and helping it take important steps towards achieving its sustainability goals."

The surfactants will be produced at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Norco and Shell Geismar Chemicals facility in Louisiana. Shell will use independently certified sustainable feedstocks.

Mooldijk added, "Our collaboration with Henkel is a fantastic example of the opportunity for future growth. We are investing in our chemicals facilities, including on the U.S. Gulf Coast, to scale up Shell's sustainable chemicals capabilities and deliver the integrated and sustainable offers our customers increasingly want."

