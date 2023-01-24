VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA” or “the Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that Jürgen Eicher, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and Dr. Markus Peters, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti January 2023 Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on January 18, 2023, at 10:00AM ET.

A link to the webcast can be accessed through the Sidoti website at (link). The presentation materials will be posted on the Company’s website and be archived under the Events and Presentations section.

Senior management will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors in attendance at the conference on Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19, 2023.

