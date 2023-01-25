CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Harrison, Vickers & Waterman, Inc. ("HVCW"), through its operating subsidiary, Pacific Energy Network LLC, d/b/a Modern Pro Solutions ("MPS"), (together the "Company") (OTC PINK:HVCW) is pleased to provide a 2022 synopsis as well as future endeavors for 2023.

In the second half of 2022, from July to the end of December, Modern Pro Solutions is proud to announce that the company had revenues just shy of $25,000,000.00. This represents a 10x growth from the beginning of the year. The company also had a total of 695 installations with 200 of those in the month of September. With such demand the company became a top 50 installer for the nation's largest solar finance company.

CEO Bobby Tetsch won two awards at the Spirit of the Entrepreneur event in Riverside, California - including the most prestigious award for the "Best of the Best" Entrepreneur. Mr. Tetsch also was awarded the Distribution/Wholesale Entrepreneur of the year.

Modern Pro Solutions was named a Bronze winner in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year- Medium Category in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Modern Pro Solutions appeared on the Inc. 5000, ranking no. 87 with three-year revenue growth of 4,906%.

Modern Pro Solutions won Startup of the year and best workplace of the year by Titan Awards.

"As we look forward to 2023, we will not only keep improving on our tremendous momentum, but we have approximately 3 to 5 mergers/acquisitions in consideration. This will allow the company to move into other markets. In order to better efficiencies and streamline processes, the company will be investing in state of the art software which will not only guide us internally but help our future and existing customers as well. Upon execution of these goals, I expect 2023 revenues for Modern Pro Solutions to be $150,000,000.00.", says CEO, Bobby Tetsch. He continues, "Our growth to date has been impressive and we look forward to a very fruitful 2023. Thank you to all those investors who have faith in what we're doing".

About Modern Pro Solutions

Founded in 2016, Pacific Energy Network LLC, d/b/a Modern Pro Solutions, has quickly become one of the largest and most successful home services companies in the nation with a footprint across multiple states. With a focus on customer satisfaction and strategic business planning, MPS has grown into a multi-product business that has increased revenue year over year and expanded its reach into new markets across the United States.

For further information, please visit the Modern Pro Solutions website at www.joinmps.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe MPS's hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond HVCW and MPS's control, will affect actual results. HVCW and MPS undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with HVCW's most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by HVCW.

