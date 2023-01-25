Evergy Seeks to Add Generation Resources

2 minutes ago
Today, Evergy issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for generation resources to serve its customers.

The all-source RFP solicits bids for Evergy’s purchase or contracting of up to 1,240 megawatts (MW) of energy resources that will be in service by 2026. The RFP is Evergy’s first since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Any savings achieved as part of the federal incentives would benefit customers.

Resources must be at least 50 MW and interconnect to the Southwest Power Pool (SPP). Siting preference will be given to projects located in Kansas and Missouri, particularly located within Evergy’s service area. Proposals are due by Feb. 28, 2023. Response and contact information are available+online. Proposals selected from the RFPs are subject to appropriate regulatory approvals.

Over the next 10 years, Evergy plans to add more than 3,500 MW of renewable energy and retire more than 1,900 MW of coal-based fossil generation. Projects selected through this RFP would fulfill plans to add up to 1,240 MW of renewable generation by 2026. Evergy has set a goal of 70 percent carbon reduction by 2030 (relative to 2005 levels) and a target to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2045. The company expects a combination of supportive energy policies and evolving technology to enable the net-zero goal.

About Evergy, Inc.

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG), serves 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. Evergy’s mission is to empower a better future. Our focus remains on producing, transmitting and delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy for the benefit of our stakeholders. Today, about half of Evergy’s power comes from carbon-free sources, creating more reliable energy with less impact to the environment. We value innovation and adaptability to give our customers better ways to manage their energy use, to create a safe, diverse and inclusive workplace for our employees, and to add value for our investors. Headquartered in Kansas City, our employees are active members of the communities we serve.

Related Articles

