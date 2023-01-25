UDR Reports Tax Status of 2022 Distributions

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

UDR%2C+Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, reported today the tax status of its 2022 distributions paid to shareholders. The following table summarizes the nature of these cash distributions per share and provides the appropriate Form 1099-DIV box number:

Record Date Payment Date Distribution Per Share Box 1a Total Ordinary Dividends Box 1b Qualified Dividends1 Box 2a Total Capital Gain Distr. Box 2b Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain2 Box 2e
Sec. 897 Ordinary Dividends1		 Box 2f
Sec. 897 Capital Gain2		 Box 3
Nondividend Distributions		 Box 5
Sec. 199A Dividends1
Common Shares:
1/10/2022 1/31/2022

$0.362500

$0.321614

$0.000015

$0.040886

$0.004195

$0.076774

$0.034225

$0.000000

$0.321599

4/11/2022 5/2/2022

$0.380000

$0.337140

$0.000016

$0.042860

$0.004398

$0.080480

$0.035878

$0.000000

$0.337124

7/11/2022 8/1/2022

$0.380000

$0.337140

$0.000016

$0.042860

$0.004398

$0.080480

$0.035878

$0.000000

$0.337124

10/11/2022 10/31/2022

$0.380000

$0.337140

$0.000016

$0.042860

$0.004398

$0.080480

$0.035878

$0.000000

$0.337124

Total

$1.502500

$1.333034

$0.000063

$0.169466

$0.017389

$0.318214

$0.141859

$0.000000

$1.332971

Preferred Shares Series E:
1/10/2022 1/31/2022

$0.392500

$0.348230

$0.000016

$0.044270

$0.004543

$0.083128

$0.037058

$0.000000

$0.348214

4/11/2022 5/2/2022

$0.411400

$0.364998

$0.000017

$0.046402

$0.004762

$0.087131

$0.038843

$0.000000

$0.364981

7/11/2022 8/1/2022

$0.411400

$0.364998

$0.000017

$0.046402

$0.004762

$0.087131

$0.038843

$0.000000

$0.364981

10/11/2022 10/31/2022

$0.411400

$0.364998

$0.000017

$0.046402

$0.004762

$0.087131

$0.038843

$0.000000

$0.364981

Total

$1.626700

$1.443224

$0.000067

$0.183476

$0.018829

$0.344521

$0.153587

$0.000000

$1.443157

(1) - These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 1a.
(2) - These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 2a.

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), UDR, Inc. is disclosing below two additional amounts for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

Record Date Payment Date Form 1099-DIV Box 2a, Total Capital Gain Distr. Per Share One Year Amounts Disclosure Per Share Three Year Amounts Disclosure Per Share
Common Shares:
1/10/2022 1/31/2022

$0.040886

$0.014558

$0.014556

4/11/2022 5/2/2022

$0.042860

$0.015261

$0.015259

7/11/2022 8/1/2022

$0.042860

$0.015261

$0.015259

10/11/2022 10/31/2022

$0.042860

$0.015261

$0.015259

Total

$0.169466

$0.060341

$0.060333

Preferred Shares Series E:
1/10/2022 1/31/2022

$0.044270

$0.015763

$0.015761

4/11/2022 5/2/2022

$0.046402

$0.016523

$0.016520

7/11/2022 8/1/2022

$0.046402

$0.016523

$0.016520

10/11/2022 10/31/2022

$0.046402

$0.016523

$0.016520

Total

$0.183476

$0.065332

$0.065321

Shareholders of record of the Company's common and preferred stock will receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099-DIV from EQ Shareowner Services, the Company's 2022 distribution paying agent. The form will report the distributions paid and the amounts designated as total ordinary dividends, qualified dividends, total capital gains, unrecaptured section 1250 gains, section 897 ordinary dividends, section 897 capital gain, nondividend distributions, and section 199A dividends. If shares were held in "street name" during 2022, the IRS form will be provided by a bank, brokerage firm, or nominee. Because the Company's tax return has not yet been filed for the year ended December 31, 2022, the distribution allocations presented herein have been calculated using the best available information to date.

The tax treatment of these distributions by state and local authorities varies and may not be the same as the IRS's treatment. Because federal and state tax laws affect individuals differently, the Company cannot advise shareholders on how distributions should be reported on their tax returns. The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local income tax consequences of these distributions.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR%2C+Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,464 apartment homes including 899 homes under development. For over 50 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230118005806r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005806/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.