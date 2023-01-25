UDR%2C+Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, reported today the tax status of its 2022 distributions paid to shareholders. The following table summarizes the nature of these cash distributions per share and provides the appropriate Form 1099-DIV box number:

Record Date Payment Date Distribution Per Share Box 1a Total Ordinary Dividends Box 1b Qualified Dividends1 Box 2a Total Capital Gain Distr. Box 2b Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain2 Box 2e

Sec. 897 Ordinary Dividends1 Box 2f

Sec. 897 Capital Gain2 Box 3

Nondividend Distributions Box 5

Sec. 199A Dividends1 Common Shares: 1/10/2022 1/31/2022 $0.362500 $0.321614 $0.000015 $0.040886 $0.004195 $0.076774 $0.034225 $0.000000 $0.321599 4/11/2022 5/2/2022 $0.380000 $0.337140 $0.000016 $0.042860 $0.004398 $0.080480 $0.035878 $0.000000 $0.337124 7/11/2022 8/1/2022 $0.380000 $0.337140 $0.000016 $0.042860 $0.004398 $0.080480 $0.035878 $0.000000 $0.337124 10/11/2022 10/31/2022 $0.380000 $0.337140 $0.000016 $0.042860 $0.004398 $0.080480 $0.035878 $0.000000 $0.337124 Total $1.502500 $1.333034 $0.000063 $0.169466 $0.017389 $0.318214 $0.141859 $0.000000 $1.332971 Preferred Shares Series E: 1/10/2022 1/31/2022 $0.392500 $0.348230 $0.000016 $0.044270 $0.004543 $0.083128 $0.037058 $0.000000 $0.348214 4/11/2022 5/2/2022 $0.411400 $0.364998 $0.000017 $0.046402 $0.004762 $0.087131 $0.038843 $0.000000 $0.364981 7/11/2022 8/1/2022 $0.411400 $0.364998 $0.000017 $0.046402 $0.004762 $0.087131 $0.038843 $0.000000 $0.364981 10/11/2022 10/31/2022 $0.411400 $0.364998 $0.000017 $0.046402 $0.004762 $0.087131 $0.038843 $0.000000 $0.364981 Total $1.626700 $1.443224 $0.000067 $0.183476 $0.018829 $0.344521 $0.153587 $0.000000 $1.443157 (1) - These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 1a. (2) - These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 2a.

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), UDR, Inc. is disclosing below two additional amounts for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

Record Date Payment Date Form 1099-DIV Box 2a, Total Capital Gain Distr. Per Share One Year Amounts Disclosure Per Share Three Year Amounts Disclosure Per Share Common Shares: 1/10/2022 1/31/2022 $0.040886 $0.014558 $0.014556 4/11/2022 5/2/2022 $0.042860 $0.015261 $0.015259 7/11/2022 8/1/2022 $0.042860 $0.015261 $0.015259 10/11/2022 10/31/2022 $0.042860 $0.015261 $0.015259 Total $0.169466 $0.060341 $0.060333 Preferred Shares Series E: 1/10/2022 1/31/2022 $0.044270 $0.015763 $0.015761 4/11/2022 5/2/2022 $0.046402 $0.016523 $0.016520 7/11/2022 8/1/2022 $0.046402 $0.016523 $0.016520 10/11/2022 10/31/2022 $0.046402 $0.016523 $0.016520 Total $0.183476 $0.065332 $0.065321

Shareholders of record of the Company's common and preferred stock will receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099-DIV from EQ Shareowner Services, the Company's 2022 distribution paying agent. The form will report the distributions paid and the amounts designated as total ordinary dividends, qualified dividends, total capital gains, unrecaptured section 1250 gains, section 897 ordinary dividends, section 897 capital gain, nondividend distributions, and section 199A dividends. If shares were held in "street name" during 2022, the IRS form will be provided by a bank, brokerage firm, or nominee. Because the Company's tax return has not yet been filed for the year ended December 31, 2022, the distribution allocations presented herein have been calculated using the best available information to date.

The tax treatment of these distributions by state and local authorities varies and may not be the same as the IRS's treatment. Because federal and state tax laws affect individuals differently, the Company cannot advise shareholders on how distributions should be reported on their tax returns. The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local income tax consequences of these distributions.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR%2C+Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,464 apartment homes including 899 homes under development. For over 50 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

