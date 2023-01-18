Veris Residential Outlines Path to Unlocking Shareholder Value

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023

Board Provides Update on Discussions with Kushner Companies and Other Indications of Acquisition Interest from Institutional Operators and Investors

Kushner Companies Leaves Fully Negotiated Non-Disclosure Agreement on the Table

Board Remains Open to Evaluating All Credible Proposals to Maximize Shareholder Value

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company"), a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops Class A multifamily properties, today issued the following statement from its Board of Directors (the "Board") detailing a path to unlocking shareholder value as the Company's strategic transformation nears completion.

Veris_Residential_Logo_V1.jpg

"As a Board committed to transparency, we are sharing the status of our discussions with Kushner Companies as well as an update on other recent indications of interest we have received regarding a potential transaction. Despite the Board's and our advisors' best efforts to engage constructively with Kushner Companies – including participating in several conversations with Mr. Kushner and his advisors in recent weeks (the most recent of which was last Friday, January 13 after which signature pages for a previously negotiated and finalized non-disclosure agreement were meant to be exchanged) – Kushner Companies informed us that it was not interested in proceeding at this time.

"We welcomed the opportunity to engage more openly and provide Kushner Companies with critical information so that it could better understand Veris Residential's intrinsic value. However, due to Kushner Companies' and its stated financing partners' unwillingness to move forward (despite numerous attempts to engage while both sides were holding signature pages for delivery), we have been left with no choice other than to cease further discussions and focus our attention on the myriad current and emerging value-creative opportunities available to the Company.

"Kushner Companies' sudden pivot is the latest in a pattern of erratic behavior that began with its abruptly withdrawn proposal to acquire the Company's Harborside campus nine months ago. That was followed by a series of proposals predicated solely on preliminary diligence and lacking written confirmation of credible financing. Further, during recent discussions, Kushner Companies stipulated its need to approach other capital sources despite verbal assurances of a fully-funded offer (inclusive of debt and equity financing). While the Board has worked in good faith and welcomes any bona fide offers, in this instance we are left to conclude that Kushner Companies is either not serious about consummating a transaction with Veris Residential or lacks the financing to execute a transaction with certainty.

"Since the beginning of 2021, Veris Residential has taken meaningful steps to simplify and focus its business, strengthen its balance sheet, and enhance its operational platform in pursuit of a new strategic direction focused solely on multifamily residential assets. With our exit from the office sector expected to near completion, Veris Residential has received indications of strategic interest from several institutional operators and investors.

"To this end, as the Company's transformation nears completion, the present strategy of the Board – supported by its financial advisors and legal counsel – is to launch a strategic review process in due course (in addition to evaluating any inbound proposals in the interim and monitoring prevailing market conditions) so that we may understand all potential opportunities to unlock the substantial value that has been created for our shareholders. Of course, we remain open to Kushner Companies' execution of the non-disclosure agreement, to which both parties previously agreed, to facilitate the sharing of non-public information.

"As we start the new year, we believe Veris Residential does so from a position of strength and tremendous potential. We look forward to sharing more on our progress in the months ahead and continuing to advance the Company to the benefit of all stakeholders."

About Veris Residential, Inc.

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit verisresidential.com.

Investors
Anna Malhari
Chief Operating Officer
[email protected]

Media
Amanda Shpiner/Grace Cartwright
Gasthalter & Co.
212-257-4170
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY90697&sd=2023-01-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veris-residential-outlines-path-to-unlocking-shareholder-value-301725201.html

SOURCE Veris Residential, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY90697&Transmission_Id=202301181600PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY90697&DateId=20230118
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.