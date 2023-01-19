BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/OH recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1801 EAST NINTH STREET CLEVELAND, OH 44114

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 403 stocks valued at a total of $238.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(7.55%), MBB(6.08%), and MSFT(5.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/OH’s top five trades of the quarter.

BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/OH reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 58,505 shares. The trade had a 2.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.31999999999999.

On 01/19/2023, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.73 per share and a market cap of $87.06Bil. The stock has returned -7.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 41,665 shares in ARCA:MUB, giving the stock a 1.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.02 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.21 per share and a market cap of $33.32Bil. The stock has returned -3.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/OH reduced their investment in NAS:MBB by 39,194 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.83.

On 01/19/2023, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $96.39 per share and a market cap of $25.59Bil. The stock has returned -6.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 68,759-share investment in ARCA:SRLN. Previously, the stock had a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.72 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $41.89 per share and a market cap of $6.12Bil. The stock has returned -3.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 17,191 shares in ARCA:JNK, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.37 during the quarter.

On 01/19/2023, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $93.78 per share and a market cap of $9.89Bil. The stock has returned -7.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.