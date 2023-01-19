SILVERHAWK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $113.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(16.02%), QEFA(15.39%), and WLDR(11.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SILVERHAWK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SILVERHAWK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 10,000 shares of NYSE:UPS for a total holding of 20,000. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.11.

On 01/19/2023, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $176.72 per share and a market cap of $152.85Bil. The stock has returned -11.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-book ratio of 9.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SILVERHAWK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 3,538 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 18,846. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 01/19/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $391.49 per share and a market cap of $365.54Bil. The stock has returned -12.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-book ratio of 3.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SILVERHAWK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:WLDR by 39,329 shares. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.88.

On 01/19/2023, Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF traded for a price of $24.445 per share and a market cap of $36.67Mil. The stock has returned -7.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.70.

During the quarter, SILVERHAWK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 2,372 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 47,263. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 01/19/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $393.33 per share and a market cap of $295.25Bil. The stock has returned -12.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

During the quarter, SILVERHAWK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 10,250 shares of ARCA:ESGS for a total holding of 175,806. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.34.

On 01/19/2023, Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF traded for a price of $38.1367 per share and a market cap of $41.95Mil. The stock has returned 0.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a price-book ratio of 2.65.

