Global Diversified Marketing Group’s recent listing of Ezlyv on Amazon further confirms its high growth nutraceutical supplements represent opportunity to reach a larger consumer base interested in health and wellness benefits.



ISLAND PARK, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc., Delaware corporation ( GDMK) (the “Company”) continues to broaden its distribution channels and expand brand awareness with recent Amazon launch of its brand Ezlyv. Following this launch in November, the highly sought after collection of Nutraceutical Gummy Supplements has been selling successfully via the world’s most loved online marketplace.

Ezlyv was founded by GDMK with the goal of delivering optimal nutrition within an affordable price range. The product range currently comprises of Apple Cider Vinegar, Mushroom Complex and High Potency Collagen, offering something for every part of the body. Each of these variants come with delicious flavors, and has been manufactured using clean and high-quality ingredients backed by extensive research. The entire product line is plant based, Gluten free, vegan friendly, non-GMO, and contains no artificial color.

Gummies have emerged nowadays as the latest trend in wellness supplements. Considering some people have difficulty in maintaining a balanced diet, multivitamin supplements are a good option. It is especially prevalent for people who find it hard to swallow pills or find the taste of syrups to be non-palatable. Also, compared to non-chewable vitamins and supplements, the bioavailability of gummies is higher. As a result, they are absorbed better by the human body. Unlike many other products in the market, Ezlyv gummy vitamins do not contain any artificial food dyes, fillers, and other things that are often used for creating an appealing texture.

The global nutraceutical market today has an estimated value of $117 billion USD. The development of more personalized and customizable products has recently gained high popularity. Some of the strategies within the nutraceutical industry involve finding new innovative approaches, verifying health claims of the products and ongoing market research. Consumers are looking to follow healthy lifestyles and obtain key nutrition to help control serious diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity. The United States, European Union and India are currently the largest nutraceuticals markets in the world.

Paul Adler, President & CEO of Global Diversified Marketing Group, stated: “Amazon is the first stop for millions of people shopping online around the world, with over 310 million active customers. We strongly believe having been listed on this marketplace will help us significantly in terms of driving awareness for our brands of products.”

For more information on Global Diversified Marketing Group ( GDMK, Financial) Please visit us at:

www.ezlyv.com

www.gdmginc.com

www.360worldsnacks.com

www.thehulafit.com

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc ( GDMK) operates as a global diversified holdings company through several divisions with one of its divisions as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) with branded product lines. Another division is involved with acquiring ecommerce assets as well as private businesses in various verticals and scales them up.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Contact:

Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc

Paul Adler, Chairman, President & CEO

800-550-5996

[email protected]



