ISS Unanimous Support for Palliser: Recommends Capricorn Shareholders Vote AGAINST Capricorn's Misguided Merger with NewMed and FOR All Palliser Board Change Proposals

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Palliser Capital (“Palliser”), owner of 7.45% of the issued share capital of Capricorn Energy PLC (LSE: CNE) ("Capricorn" or the "Company"), today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS"), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has recommended that shareholders vote AGAINST the proposed merger of Capricorn and NewMed Energy at the upcoming General Meeting on 1 February 2023. ISS also recommends that shareholders vote FOR all of Palliser’s proposed board change resolutions to remove seven incumbent directors, including the Chair and CEO, and appoint in their place six independent director candidates: Hesham Mekawi, Chris Cox, Maria Gordon, Craig van der Laan, Richard Herbert and Tom Pitts.

Key statements by ISS1 in its voting recommendation AGAINST the NewMed deal and FOR Palliser’s entire proposed board slate include:

Proposed NewMed Deal

  • “Given the lack of compelling strategic rationale, apparent low valuation and substandard sale process, a vote AGAINST the transaction is warranted.”
  • “NewMed's proposal implies a change in control well below NAV, when investors could get exposure to most of the combined entity's equity story by simply buying NewMed shares.”

Board Reform

  • “…a vote for the removal of the seven targeted incumbents and full support for the dissident slate is warranted.”
  • “Despite billions in investments and divestments over a decade, we do not find evidence that Capricorn created any meaningful value for shareholders.”
  • “Given the pervasive loss of faith in the Company’s leadership, and considering that partial change is unlikely to generate sufficient investor trust in a reconstituted board, there appears to be merit to the dissident’s call for a majority change at board level.”
  • “The dissident candidates are independent and would make up their own minds as to the appropriate future direction. Their independence is not in doubt…”

“We appreciate the support of ISS in recognising the need for comprehensive change at Capricorn,” commented James Smith, Chief Investment Officer at Palliser Capital. “The actions of Capricorn’s Board have failed to address long-standing value and governance issues, culminating in the recommendation of two value destructive deals in the space of four months. Now it is up to all shareholders to enable a better path forward by voting against the transaction and for our slate of director nominees at the upcoming general meeting on 1 February.”

The recommendation from ISS endorses the views of over 40% of Capricorn shareholders who have already confirmed support for Palliser’s proposal through letters of intent, public statements and private comments, including Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM), Irenic Capital Management, VR Global Partners, Madison Avenue Partners, Kite Lake Capital and others.

For more information, visit www.ReformCapricorn.com.

About Palliser

Palliser Capital is a London-based, global multi-strategy investment firm that applies a value-oriented investment philosophy across a range of strategies and asset classes throughout a variety of global markets. Founded in 2021, Palliser invests on behalf of its institutional investors, which include pension funds, endowments and foundations. Palliser Capital (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

_______________________
Permission to quote from the ISS report was neither sought nor obtained.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230119005956r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005956/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.