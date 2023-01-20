Values First Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 157 stocks valued at a total of $143.00Mil. The top holdings were MINT(6.96%), SHV(6.71%), and BILS(4.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Values First Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 64,508 shares in ARCA:BILS, giving the stock a 4.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.78 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $99.47499999999999 per share and a market cap of $770.93Mil. The stock has returned 1.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Values First Advisors, Inc. bought 43,811 shares of NAS:SHV for a total holding of 87,464. The trade had a 3.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.38.

On 01/20/2023, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.1551 per share and a market cap of $19.61Bil. The stock has returned 1.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 969,085-share investment in NAS:TGA. Previously, the stock had a 1.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.43 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, TransGlobe Energy Corp traded for a price of $3.72 per share and a market cap of $272.66Mil. The stock has returned 46.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TransGlobe Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 2.19, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.18 and a price-sales ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 354,570 shares in NYSE:EGY, giving the stock a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.02 during the quarter.

On 01/20/2023, VAALCO Energy Inc traded for a price of $4.87 per share and a market cap of $527.78Mil. The stock has returned 23.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VAALCO Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.39 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Values First Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:NEAR by 31,670 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.91.

On 01/20/2023, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.515 per share and a market cap of $4.16Bil. The stock has returned 0.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.14.

