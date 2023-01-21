Secure Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 195 stocks valued at a total of $278.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(12.06%), AAPL(8.73%), and FV(4.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Secure Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 62,174 shares in NAS:FTA, giving the stock a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.40000000000001 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, FIRST TR L CAP VAL traded for a price of $68.98 per share and a market cap of $1.26Bil. The stock has returned 1.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FIRST TR L CAP VAL has a price-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a price-book ratio of 1.88.

The guru established a new position worth 37,251 shares in NAS:FEX, giving the stock a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.37 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, FIRST TR LARGE CAP traded for a price of $82.84 per share and a market cap of $1.17Bil. The stock has returned -3.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FIRST TR LARGE CAP has a price-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

The guru established a new position worth 38,865 shares in ARCA:FDV, giving the stock a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.49 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF traded for a price of $25.62 per share and a market cap of $40.99Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

The guru established a new position worth 25,838 shares in ARCA:FXH, giving the stock a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.75 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $111.48 per share and a market cap of $1.63Bil. The stock has returned 1.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a price-book ratio of 2.94.

The guru established a new position worth 14,960 shares in NAS:VONE, giving the stock a 0.9399999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $174.55 during the quarter.

On 01/21/2023, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund traded for a price of $180.71 per share and a market cap of $3.66Bil. The stock has returned -10.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a price-book ratio of 3.51.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

