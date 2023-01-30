FLJ Group Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022

SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLJ Group Limited ( FLJ) (the “Company”), a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on January 23, 2023.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.qk365.com/ as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at [email protected].

About FLJ Group Limited

FLJ Group Limited, formerly known as Q&K International Group Limited, is a leading technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in, and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates a variety of value-added services. The Company leverages advanced IT and mobile technologies to manage rental apartments in various cities in China. Technology is the core of the Company’s business and is applied to its operational process from apartment sourcing, renovation, and tenant acquisition, to property management. The focus on technology enables the Company to operate a large, dispersed, and fast-growing portfolio of apartments with high operational efficiency and deliver a superior user experience.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

FLJ Group Limited
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen
In China
Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]

In the U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

