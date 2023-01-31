Another significant detractor from relative performance was Ecolab ( ECL, Financial). The Minnesota-based company was down 37.11% for the year. Ecolab suffered from higher input costs due to higher energy prices in 2022. While the company was able to make some positive changes to its supply chain and do some reformulation work, it was not able to overcome the inflationary pressures and, as a result, its margins have suffered. Currency and the European economy have weighed on results as well. Ecolab is a core holding within the Growth Fund, but we are waiting for improvement in organic volume-driven growth before adding to the position.

From the Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) Growth Fund's fourth-quarter 2022 commentary.