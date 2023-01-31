Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares, Warrants, and Rights, Commencing on January 26, 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq:HSPOU), a blank check company, today announced that, commencing on January 26, 2023, holders of the 6,900,000 units (the "Units") sold in the Company's initial public offering (the "Offering") including Units sold upon a full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, may elect to separately trade the ordinary shares, warrants, and rights included in the Units. Any Units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Global Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbol "HSPOU." Any underlying ordinary shares, warrants, and rights that are separated will trade on the NASDAQ under the symbols "HSPO," "HSPOW," and "HSPOR," respectively. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact the Company's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, in order to separate the holders' Units into ordinary shares, warrants, and rights.

The Units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc. acted as the representative of the underwriters for the offering. A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-268578) relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 21, 2022. The Offering was being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained be obtained from Network 1 Financial Securities, Inc.,

2 Bridge Ave #241, Red Bank, NJ 07701, or by accessing the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp., including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp.'s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the IPO filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Michael Li
Chief Executive Officer
Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp.
(646)257-5537
[email protected]

SOURCE: Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736397/Horizon-Space-Acquisition-I-Corp-Announces-the-Separate-Trading-of-its-Ordinary-Shares-Warrants-and-Rights-Commencing-on-January-26-2023

img.ashx?id=736397

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.