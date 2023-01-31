InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Hemostemix and its Hiring of 4 Biotechnologists to Re-Establish Production of ACP-01 in Montreal and Applying for Grants to Fund Up to 75% of 5-Year Expenses

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV:HEM) (

HMTXF, Financial) (FSE:2VF0), an autologous stem cell therapy company, is hiring four biotechnologists to re-establish the company’s production of ACP-01 in Montreal. This staffing requirement arose because of the recently announced $250,000 Letter of Commitment for funding from the McGill University Health Centre Foundation to fund $250,000 of clinical trial expenses of a phase II double blind randomized clinical trial of ACP-01 as a treatment of ischemic cardiomyopathy at the McGill University Health Centre.

The company is hiring an experienced stem cell therapy Manufacturing Manager, a Quality Control Manager, and two Manufacturing Technologists.

Coincidentally, Hemostemix has applied for Federal and Provincial grant funding that may cover up to 75% of its capital and operating expenses to build and operate its cGMP facility during its first five years of operation.

Founded in 2003, Hemostemix’ principal business is to develop, manufacture and commercialize blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions not adequately addressed by current treatments. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the company is commercializing its lead product ACP-01, an autologous angiogenic cell precursor for cardiomyopathy and other diseases of ischemia. The company’s process for harvesting stem cells is less invasive, as the stem cells are taken from a patient’s blood, which is a simplified process as compared to taking stem cells from fatty tissue or bone marrow.

The shares are currently trading at $0.25. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.hemostemix.com, contact Thomas Smeenk, President, CEO and Co-Founder at 905-580-4170 or by email at [email protected].

