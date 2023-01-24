BuildDirect Subsidiary Announces Integration of RFMS Enterprise Resource Planning Software

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel building material retailer, is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, Superb Flooring Covering, LLC ("Superb"), has integrated the RFMS Inc.'s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software.

Superb specializes in large-scale commercial and construction contracts and as a result, the Company adopted this ERP software from RFMS Inc, a leading business management software provider in the flooring industry, to leverage its robust features in managing key business processes.1

The RFMS ERP provides the opportunity to improve the Company's ability to drive sales through improved quoting and sales pipeline management as well as reduce costs through enhanced variable costing capabilities. In addition, the implementation enables an efficient workflow structure, which could allow Superb to grow with streamlined personnel support and associated costs.

"In order to continue to improve the efficiency of Superb's operations, we decided to adopt the ERP software from RFMS to manage Superb's internal systems," said Shawn Wilson, CEO of BuildDirect. "As we continue to scale our operations, we intend to continue strengthening our technology infrastructure to maximize our overall productivity and drive continued growth."

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a leading omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.builddirect.com.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to RFMS as a leading business management software provider in the flooring industry, the ability of the ERP software to improve the Company's ability to drive sales and reduce cost and RFMS' ability to offer streamlined personnel support, continued improvement in the efficiency of Superb's operations, the scaling of the Company's operations and the continued strengthening of the Company's technology infrastructure to maximize its overall productivity and drive continued growth.

Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among those factors are changes in consumer spending, availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit, changes in the housing market, changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, fuel prices and other energy costs, interest rate and currency fluctuations, retention of key personnel and changes in general economic, business and political conditions. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's

expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There may be other risks, uncertainties and factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BuildDirect assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

