Tetra+Tech%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today its offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of RPS Group through a United Kingdom (UK) court-approved scheme of arrangement has become effective and the transaction has closed. Trading in RPS Group shares on the London Stock Exchange has been suspended and the outstanding shares of RPS Group are now owned by Tetra Tech.

RPS Group employs 5,000 employees in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America, delivering consulting and engineering solutions for complex projects across key service areas in energy transformation, water, program management, and data analytics. The acquisition will advance Tetra Tech’s market-leading positions in water, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure; enhanced by a combined suite of differentiated data analytics and digital technologies.

“We are very pleased to welcome RPS’s 5,000 employees to Tetra Tech,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “The addition of RPS aligns with our strategy to be the premier global high-end consulting and engineering firm focused on water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure; and allows us to offer our combined staff even greater professional opportunities.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 27,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

