Scepter Holdings, Inc. welcomes Lauren Marion, the firstcontracted Influencer identified by Adapti to promote Dermacia branded cosmetics.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, recently contracted with Lauren Marion, a prominent Social Media influencer identified by Scepter's Adapti software, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven data analysis platform, to participate in promoting Dermacia branded cosmetics. Lauren brings a tremendous amount of experience and expertise in promoting cosmetic brands online and via social media, and will work with Scepter to promote Dermacia products through her social media channels, Amazon, and the Company's websites.

Scepter uses Adapti to identify Social Media influencers best positioned to help promote Scepter owned products and brands online. The Company anticipates working with additional Influencers and independent brands as it continues to develop Adapti. Scepter initiated development of Adapti to address the challenges associated with Influencer marketing, seeking to improve the process of identifying Influencers matched to both internal and external products and brands. Adapti was envisioned as an artificial intelligence (AI) driven SAAS (software as a service) Influencer platform, designed to identify the potential return on investment (ROI) of product promotion through Influencer engagement and Social Media marketing. The platform leverages public datasets and identifies correlations between real time product sales data and influencer engagement impact, using proprietary AI models.

"We are excited to commence working with Lauren. Testing and using Adapti was instrumental in identifying Lauren as a vetted candidate influencer to promote Dermacia. We look forward to her impact on the promotion of Dermacia cosmetics through her social media channels and Dermaciapro.com." stated Vasil Popov, VP of Marketing."

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The Company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the Company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The Company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online through various channels. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

For more information, please visit our website: https://scepterbrands.com or https://adapti.io/

