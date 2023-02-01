VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)( OTCQX:IRVRF, Financial) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced its 2023 exploration campaign with the resumption of diamond drilling at the Company's 100% controlled Omu high-grade vein project, Hokkaido, Japan. Irving has an aggressive exploration program planned for 2023 including:

testing multiple new drill targets and vein extensions at the Omui mine site,

follow-up drilling at Omu Sinter to test for feeders under the southern portion of the extensive sinter terrace,

follow-up drilling at Hokuryu where the maiden hole completed last year encountered multiple deep vein intercepts, and

conduct maiden drilling at the Maruyama target, interpreted to be a major diatreme vent that shows evidence of hosting high-grade Au-Ag mineralization.

Irving recently brought on several Chilean drillers to augment its growing Japanese drill team and operate the Company's drills. Drilling at Omui is expected to continue through April followed by drilling at Omu Sinter, Hokuryu and Maruyama. The Company believes it will be able to drill year-round going forward.

At Irving's Yamagano project, Kyushu, Japan, recently collected CSAMT data is being interpreted in preparation for drill targeting. Within the next couple months, once targets have been delineated and access has been evaluated, Irving's exploration team will submit permits for drilling with the intent of conducting a maiden drill program late this year.

"We are getting everything in place to pursue exploration more aggressively," commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor to Irving Resources. "We are delighted to secure a team of Chilean drillers to join our growing Japanese drill crew. We expect to be able to pursue year-round drilling as we move forward. This year, we will test all four mineralized systems at our Omu project, and by late year, we hope to be drilling at Yamagano. Things are shaping up nicely for Irving to pursue its ambition of making the next great gold discovery in Japan."

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Joint Exploration Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC). JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

