Irving Resources Announces Commencement of 2023 Exploration Campaign

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(

OTCQX:IRVRF, Financial) ("Irving" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced its 2023 exploration campaign with the resumption of diamond drilling at the Company's 100% controlled Omu high-grade vein project, Hokkaido, Japan. Irving has an aggressive exploration program planned for 2023 including:
  • testing multiple new drill targets and vein extensions at the Omui mine site,
  • follow-up drilling at Omu Sinter to test for feeders under the southern portion of the extensive sinter terrace,
  • follow-up drilling at Hokuryu where the maiden hole completed last year encountered multiple deep vein intercepts, and
  • conduct maiden drilling at the Maruyama target, interpreted to be a major diatreme vent that shows evidence of hosting high-grade Au-Ag mineralization.

Irving recently brought on several Chilean drillers to augment its growing Japanese drill team and operate the Company's drills. Drilling at Omui is expected to continue through April followed by drilling at Omu Sinter, Hokuryu and Maruyama. The Company believes it will be able to drill year-round going forward.

At Irving's Yamagano project, Kyushu, Japan, recently collected CSAMT data is being interpreted in preparation for drill targeting. Within the next couple months, once targets have been delineated and access has been evaluated, Irving's exploration team will submit permits for drilling with the intent of conducting a maiden drill program late this year.

"We are getting everything in place to pursue exploration more aggressively," commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor to Irving Resources. "We are delighted to secure a team of Chilean drillers to join our growing Japanese drill crew. We expect to be able to pursue year-round drilling as we move forward. This year, we will test all four mineralized systems at our Omu project, and by late year, we hope to be drilling at Yamagano. Things are shaping up nicely for Irving to pursue its ambition of making the next great gold discovery in Japan."

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Joint Exploration Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC). JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,
President, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209

[email protected]

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, statements as to Irving's intended 2023 exploration program including plans to conduct a maiden drill program late this year, and its belief that it will be able to drill year-round going forward . Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource exploration industry, the availability to Irving of sufficient cash to fund any planned drilling and other exploration activities, as well as the performance of services by third parties.

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Irving Resources Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736621/Irving-Resources-Announces-Commencement-of-2023-Exploration-Campaign

img.ashx?id=736621

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.