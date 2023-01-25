Fox Corporation Executives to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Via Webcast

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2023

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA), (Nasdaq: FOX) will discuss second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Results will be released at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT on February 8, 2023.

A live audio webcast of the presentation, and the archived webcast, will be available at investor.foxcorporation.com.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations, and leading AVOD service Tubi. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

