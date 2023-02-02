Douglas Emmett ( DEI, Financial) – Real estate investment trust company Douglas Emmett declined in a challenging year for office real estate. While DEI reported another strong gross leasing quarter in November, it has seen portfolio churn and new cash rents below old contracts. We have seen meaningful insider buying of the deeply discounted shares, including an impressive $6 million purchase by new independent director Shirley Wang. Additionally, the company approved a $300 million share repurchase program to take advantage of the steep price disconnect.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund fourth-quarter 2022 letter.