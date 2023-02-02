Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a leading outdoor grower, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis products and brands worldwide, will host a webcast highlighting operational milestones achieved in 2022 which will take place on Monday, January 30th, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

During the pre-recorded webinar session, Flora Growth’s Chairman & CEO, Luis Merchan will be providing an update on Flora’s 2022 operational performance and provide commentary on Flora’s 2023 revenue guidance.

All those interested in attending are encouraged to register using the following link.

Access the webcast registration %3Cb%3Ehere%3C%2Fb%3E.

All registrants will receive a recording of the webcast after the close of the session and a recording will be made available on the Flora Growth website within 24 hours.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands, designed to deliver the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its commercial, house of brands, and life sciences divisions. Visit www.floragrowth.com or follow @floragrowthcorp on social media for more information.

