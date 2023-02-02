NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / ROK Resources Inc. (" ROK " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:ROK, Financial)( TSXV:ROK.WT, Financial) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a multi-layer perforation and swab test of a wellbore strategically located on one of Hub City Lithium Corp. ("Hub City Lithium") Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions located in the Mansur Area of Saskatchewan. Third-party laboratory testing returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation of up to 148 mg/l (the " Test Results ").

Test Results

Target Duperow Interval Average Porosity (%) Zone Thickness (m) Lithium Concentration (mg/l) Wymark C 10.4 11.6 147 - 148 Wymark E 12.7 4.9 101 - 106 Wymark B 13.8 16.9 77

Note: Independent laboratory testing was conducted by Isobrine Solutions (Edmonton, Alberta)

Cam Taylor, CEO of ROK Resources, commented, " We have the opportunity to develop one of the highest concentration lithium brines within Canada. This result confirms previous high lithium concentrations identified during initial testing in the Mansur Area. These thick dolomitic reservoirs with lithium concentrations as high as 148 mg/l should give this project a distinct competitive advantage with respect to capital costs and operating costs per tonne."

Next Steps

The Test Results should allow for the development of a three-layer lithium brine project with high lithium concentrations expected throughout the target intervals. The Company expects to develop the three individual zones utilizing horizontal wellbores.

ROK, as manager of operations to Hub City Lithium, is currently finalizing a 43-101 resource report (" Resource Report ") for the Mansur Area which is expected to be completed during Q1 2023. In parallel with the Resource Report the Company has begun working on the development plan and Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") which it expects to complete during Q2 2023. In addition, the Company is currently working with a third-party direct lithium extraction technology provider who is expected to process the Company's brine through a pilot test as early as Q1 2023, which will assist in the PEA.

The Company continues to work on testing and evaluating its Viewfield Area which is thirty-five miles southeast of the Mansur Area and has a footprint of 47,360 net acres of land.

Background

ROK has a twenty-five (25%) percent interest in Hub City Lithium, with the balance owned by EMP Metals Corp. Hub City Lithium currently holds 37 permits totalling 212,633 net acres (86,050 hectares) of Subsurface Crown Mineral Dispositions in Saskatchewan. ROK is the manager of operations of Hub City Lithium.

Mansur Area Map

Test Well: 14-36

Initial Test Well: 11-2

Detailed Test Results

Wymark E Wymark C Wymark B TOTAL LCE/Section Ave Porosity LAS Value 0.11 0.102 0.138 Effective Porosity LAS Value 0.102 0.094 0.128 Net Thickness LAS Value 4.86 9.67 16.19 Tested Interval in Meters Depth 1782-1786 1801-1805.5 1820-1829 Li Conc Est Value 103.4 148 76.9 Brine por vol (per section) 1,229,948 2,255,301 5,141,703 Est Li in place (per section) 127 334 395 Calculated LCE Tonne per section 677 1,777 2,105 4,558

Qualified Person

The Technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Trevor Else, P. Geo., a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101

Quality Control and Quality Assurance



Swab tests were performed by Independent Well Services Inc, with the use of a downhole mechanical swabbing string and associated surface equipment. Samples were collected approximately every 2 hours and analyzed by Isobrine Solutions. The Company uses industry standard quality assurance and quality control protocols in carrying out its exploration activities.

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Southeast Saskatchewan and the Kaybob South area of Alberta. It has offices located in both Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. ROK's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "ROK".

For further information, please contact:

Cameron Taylor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bryden Wright, Chief Operating Officer

Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development

Phone: (306) 522-0011

Email: [email protected]

