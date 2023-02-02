ELKO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American company focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high-tech industries, is pleased to announce the Company has staked a new lithium clay prospect in Nye County, Nevada. To-date, the Company has staked 58 claims covering an area of approximately 1,120 acres.

Prospecting by Lithium Corporation during 2022 determined an area of anomalous lithium occurs in sedimentary rocks in the vicinity of the Powerline Road, north of Tonopah. This prospect is hosted in Siebert Formation lacustrine claystones. It is located approximately 28 miles (45 kilometers) to the northwest of American Lithium's Tonopah lithium clay project that occurs in a similar depositional environment, and in identical lithologies of the same formation. During the past couple of months, the Company conducted preliminary work on the prospect and is currently formulating plans for additional work in the near future.

Lithium Corporation is an exploration company based in Nevada devoted to the exploration for energy storage related resources throughout North America, and looking to capitalize on opportunities within the ever-expanding next generation energy storage markets. The Company has maintained a strategic alliance with Morella Corporation (the Company's single largest shareholder) for the past ten years, and also entered into a formal agreement with Morella with respect to earn-ins on the Company's Fish Lake Valley lithium-in-brine prospect in Esmeralda County, and the North Big Smoky lithium-in-brine prospect in Nye County, Nevada.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of minerals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE: Lithium Corp.

