ANAHEIM, CA, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioCorRx Inc. ( BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of innovative treatment programs for substance use and related disorders, announced today that Lourdes Felix, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director of BioCorRx, and Brady Granier, President and Director of BioCorRx, will be presenting virtually at the Sequire Biotechnology Conference.

Presentation details:

Event: BioCorRx Presentation at the Sequire Biotechnology Conference

Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time

Register to watch the presentation HERE .

Summary of Sequire Biotechnology Conference

Expected to reach over $727 billion by 2025, the biotechnology industry is showing consistent growth with over 6,500 biotech companies within the US and over 20,000 worldwide. This one-day virtual investor event, highlighting public companies in the biotechnology space, will be held via SRAX’s Sequire Virtual Events platform. Thousands of active biotechnology investors have been invited to the event, which will feature several biotechnology focused companies hosting 25-minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in this space.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. ( BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com .

