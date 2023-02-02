BioCorRx to Present at Sequire Biotechnology Conference on February 2nd

Article's Main Image

Presentation on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

ANAHEIM, CA, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioCorRx Inc. ( BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of innovative treatment programs for substance use and related disorders, announced today that Lourdes Felix, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director of BioCorRx, and Brady Granier, President and Director of BioCorRx, will be presenting virtually at the Sequire Biotechnology Conference.

Presentation details:

Event: BioCorRx Presentation at the Sequire Biotechnology Conference
Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023
Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time
Register to watch the presentation HERE.

Summary of Sequire Biotechnology Conference
Expected to reach over $727 billion by 2025, the biotechnology industry is showing consistent growth with over 6,500 biotech companies within the US and over 20,000 worldwide. This one-day virtual investor event, highlighting public companies in the biotechnology space, will be held via SRAX’s Sequire Virtual Events platform. Thousands of active biotechnology investors have been invited to the event, which will feature several biotechnology focused companies hosting 25-minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in this space.

About BioCorRx
BioCorRx Inc. ( BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown. risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.


BioCorRx Inc.
[email protected]
714-462-4880

Investor Relations:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
212- 671-1020 x304
[email protected]

