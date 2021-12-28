Hannon Armstrong Announces 2022 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong," or the "Company") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced the Federal income tax treatment of the Company’s 2022 distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #41068X100).

The Federal income tax classification of the aggregate $1.4750 distribution per share on the Company's common stock with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2022, is shown in the table below:

Record Date

Payable Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Income
Per Share

Return of
Capital Per
Share

Capital
Gain Per
Share

12/28/2021

01/11/2022

$0.3500

$0.1101

$0.2399

$0.0000

04/04/2022

04/11/2022

$0.3750

$0.1180

$0.2570

$0.0000

07/05/2022

07/12/2022

$0.3750

$0.1180

$0.2570

$0.0000

10/04/2022

10/11/2022

$0.3750

$0.1180

$0.2570

$0.0000

2022

Total

$1.4750

$0.4641

$1.0109

$0.0000

12/28/2022

01/06/2023

To be reported on 2023 1099-DIV

The amount reported as Ordinary Income Per Share is treated as a qualified REIT dividend for purposes of Section 199A. As the Company's aggregate distributions exceeded its taxable earnings and profits, the January 2023 distribution declared in the fourth quarter of 2022 and payable to stockholders of record as of December 28, 2022, will be treated as a 2023 distribution for Federal income tax purposes and is not included on the 2022 Form 1099. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Hannon Armstrong

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $9 billion in managed assets, Hannon Armstrong's core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please visit www.hannonarmstrong.com. Follow Hannon Armstrong onLinkedIn and Twitter %40HannonArmstrong.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the information contained in this press release is forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are subject to risks and uncertainties. For these statements, we claim the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in such Sections. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When we use the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may" or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in other periodic reports that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements reflecting new estimates, events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

