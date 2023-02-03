Aben Resources Announces Share Consolidation, Name and Symbol Change

38 minutes ago
Vancouver, BC, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) announces that the Board of Directors have approved a consolidation of the Company’s common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated shares (the “Consolidation”).

Currently, the Company has 136,697,345 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 13,669,734 common shares issued and outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued but will instead be rounded as provided for in section 83(1) of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

In conjunction with the Consolidation, the Company will be changing its name to “Aben Minerals Ltd.”. The Company also intends to change its trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

The Company will issue a further news release announcing the effective date in which the Company will commence trading under the new name, symbol and CUSIP number.

The Consolidation, name and symbol change remain subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a diversified Canadian gold and graphite exploration company with exploration projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and the Yukon Territory.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN), visit our Company’s website at www.abenresources.com.

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

“Jim Pettit”
______________________
JAMES G. PETTIT
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Aben Resources Ltd.
Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications
Telephone: 604-416-2978
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: [email protected]sources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


