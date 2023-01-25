IDLE Signs Letter of Intent for Reverse Takeover with Artificial Intelligence Company

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

‎VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2023

‎VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - IDLE LIFESTYLE INC. ("IDLE" or the "Company") (CSE: IDLE.X) ‎(FSE: 99L.F) (OTC: IDLSF) (formerly Poda Holdings, Inc.) is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Ultron Capital Corp. ("Ultron"), dated January 25, 2023 (the "LOI") setting out the initial proposed terms and conditions pursuant to which the Company and Ultron will effect a business combination that will result in a reverse takeover of the Company by the shareholders of Ultron (the "Proposed Transaction"). The entity resulting from the Proposed Transaction (the "Resulting Issuer") will continue to carry on the business of Ultron as an artificial intelligence technology company that utilizes machine learning and natural language processing to improve efficiency, accuracy and decision-making in the education industry. The LOI was negotiated at arm's length.

The Proposed Transaction will be structured as an amalgamation, arrangement, takeover bid, share purchase or other similar form of transaction mutually acceptable to the Company and Ultron. The Company intends to issue a subsequent news release with the comprehensive details regarding the Proposed Transaction, including the proposed capitalization of the Resulting Issuer, upon execution of the definitive agreement.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, exchange and shareholder approval. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as currently contemplated, or at all.

On Behalf of the Board,‎
Patrick Gray
CEO and Director

IDLE Lifestyle Inc.‎
Toll-free North America: +1-833-879-7632‎
Outside North America: +1-406-879-7632
[email protected]
www.idle-lifestyle.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements using the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the parties may not proceed with the LOI and the Proposed Transaction; that the ultimate terms of the LOI and the Proposed Transaction will differ from those that are currently contemplated, and that the LOI and the Proposed Transaction will not be successfully completed for any reason. The terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction may change based on the Company's due diligence. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analysis, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial, or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, such forward looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention had has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or ‎accuracy of the content of this news release.‎

favicon.png?sn=TO99111&sd=2023-01-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idle-signs-letter-of-intent-for-reverse-takeover-with-artificial-intelligence-company-301732865.html

SOURCE Idle Lifestyle Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO99111&Transmission_Id=202301271857PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO99111&DateId=20230127
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.