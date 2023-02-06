Shareholders of BCM Resources and Inland Explorations Approve Amalgamation at Annual and Special Meetings

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 /BCM Resources Corporation (TSX-V:B), announces the results from the January 27th Annual and Special Meeting. The Company had a participation rate of approximately 42% of eligible shareholders. Inland Explorations Ltd. also announces the results of the Company's Annual and Special Meeting with 59% of shareholders voting. On the proposed Amalgamation, both companies had 100% of eligible votes cast in favour of the Resolution. All recommendations of management, at the companies' respective meetings, were also approved.

Results from the BCM Annual Meeting

The shareholders of BCM Resources endorsed the recommendations in the Joint Information Circular issued with Inland Explorations Ltd. dated January 4, 2023. The number of BCM Directors was set at five and the following Directors elected with a affirmative vote of 98.3% to 99.9%:

  • Sergei Diakov
  • Dale McClanaghan
  • Darcy McKeown
  • Scott Steeds
  • Richard Redfern.

The meeting also appointed DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors, approved the Resulting Issuer stock option plan, and ratified all acts, deeds and things done by the Directors of the Company on its behalf since the last AGM.

Results from the Inland Explorations Annual Meeting

The shareholders of Inland Explorations Ltd. unanimously approved three Directors; Scott Steeds, Dale McClanaghan and Lindsay Bottomer. On the Amalgamation Resolution, Mr. Steeds and McClanaghan, directors to both companies, abstained from voting. Inland shareholders appointed DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors, approved the Resulting Issuers Stock Option Plan, and ratified all acts, deeds and things done by the Directors of the Company on its behalf since the last AGM.

Next Steps - TSX Venture Exchange Approval.

The amalgamation transaction is subject to applicable regulatory and shareholder approvals, including, without limitation, approval of the TSXV, and the satisfaction of certain closing conditions customary in transactions of this nature.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on completing Phase One discovery drilling of the Thompson Knolls property, its key asset. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at [email protected].

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

"Dale McClanaghan"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations, Telephone: 1 (604) 646-0144, ext. 222
[email protected]
www.bcmresources.com

SOURCE: BCM Resources Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737184/Shareholders-of-BCM-Resources-and-Inland-Explorations-Approve-Amalgamation-at-Annual-and-Special-Meetings

img.ashx?id=737184

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.