VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 /BCM Resources Corporation (TSX-V:B), announces the results from the January 27th Annual and Special Meeting. The Company had a participation rate of approximately 42% of eligible shareholders. Inland Explorations Ltd. also announces the results of the Company's Annual and Special Meeting with 59% of shareholders voting. On the proposed Amalgamation, both companies had 100% of eligible votes cast in favour of the Resolution. All recommendations of management, at the companies' respective meetings, were also approved.

Results from the BCM Annual Meeting

The shareholders of BCM Resources endorsed the recommendations in the Joint Information Circular issued with Inland Explorations Ltd. dated January 4, 2023. The number of BCM Directors was set at five and the following Directors elected with a affirmative vote of 98.3% to 99.9%:

Sergei Diakov

Dale McClanaghan

Darcy McKeown

Scott Steeds

Richard Redfern.

The meeting also appointed DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors, approved the Resulting Issuer stock option plan, and ratified all acts, deeds and things done by the Directors of the Company on its behalf since the last AGM.

Results from the Inland Explorations Annual Meeting

The shareholders of Inland Explorations Ltd. unanimously approved three Directors; Scott Steeds, Dale McClanaghan and Lindsay Bottomer. On the Amalgamation Resolution, Mr. Steeds and McClanaghan, directors to both companies, abstained from voting. Inland shareholders appointed DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors, approved the Resulting Issuers Stock Option Plan, and ratified all acts, deeds and things done by the Directors of the Company on its behalf since the last AGM.

Next Steps - TSX Venture Exchange Approval.

The amalgamation transaction is subject to applicable regulatory and shareholder approvals, including, without limitation, approval of the TSXV, and the satisfaction of certain closing conditions customary in transactions of this nature.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on completing Phase One discovery drilling of the Thompson Knolls property, its key asset. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at [email protected].

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

"Dale McClanaghan"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations, Telephone: 1 (604) 646-0144, ext. 222

[email protected]

www.bcmresources.com

